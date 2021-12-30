The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro will hold a book reading with local author Lori Duffy Foster.
She will read from her mystery novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes,” on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at noon in the Main Gallery. Copies of the book will be available for purchase after the reading. This reading will be the first in 2022’s Brown Bag Series at the Gmeiner.
Lori Duffy Foster is a former crime reporter who writes from the hills of northern Pennsylvania, where she lives with her husband and four children. Her nonfiction has appeared in Healthy Living, Running Times, Literary Mama, Crimespree and Mountain Home magazines.
“A Dead Man’s Eyes,” the first in the Lisa Jamison mystery/suspense series, is her debut novel.
In the book, Lisa Jamison has done well for a single mom who got pregnant at 15. She’s a reporter at a well-respected newspaper and her teenage daughter is both an athlete and honors student.
Though their relationship is rocky these days, Lisa has accomplished what she set out to do. She has given her daughter the kind of life she never had. But all that changes when Lisa sees her daughter in the eyes of a dead man.
Look for book two in the series, “Never Broken,” in April 2022.