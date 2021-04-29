Hamilton-Gibson Productions is seeking people interested in volunteering to be the backstage running crew for “Dead Man’s Cell Phone.”
Sean Bartlett is the stage manager, but open positions include an assistant stage manager, props manager, sound and lighting technicians, and people to work on scenery and costumes
Backstage crew members must be able to attend technical rehearsals, the performances on June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 and scheduled work calls in the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.
No prior theatrical experience is required. Training will be provided.
If interested, calling 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.