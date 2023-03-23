Invasive species are coming to the forefront as winter leaves and spring arrives.
Two species may be of particular interest to residents and gardeners.
Spongy moth
McKayla Accettulla, a Master Gardener coordinator for Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties, said there are expected to be a large number of spongy moths, formerly known as the gypsy moths, returning this spring.
The bristly caterpillar, easily identified by the two rows of blue and red spots down its back, feed on the leaves of a large variety of trees such as oak, maple, apple, crabapple, hickory, basswood, aspen, willow, birch, pine, spruce, hemlock and more.
They don’t kill the tree, but rather defoliate it, which causes stress and can weaken the tree making it more susceptible to disease.
The spongy moths generally have a three-year population boom, before the numbers die off. Last year, 2022, was the second year of the boom cycle; 2023 is expected to be the third and, hopefully, final.
“The hope is that after this year, it will go back into relapse,” Accettulla said.
There are pesticides that can be applied, however they will also have a negative impact on the populations of beneficial and native insects.
“If you see them, smush them,” Accettulla said.
The fuzzy, tan-colored egg masses can be scraped off and either crushed or submerged for at least two days in a bucket of water mixed with household soap or bleach.
Spotted lanternfly
Beautiful in coloration, the spotted lanternfly is deadly.
“It’s not prevalent here, but it is in Lycoming County,” Accettulla said. “Probably it will be one of our bigger topics because it’s getting closer and closer and has such an impact on trees and grape production.”
It causes serious damage including oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees, vines, crops and many other types of plants.
In addition to plant damage, spotted lanternflies excrete a sugary substance, called honeydew, that encourages the growth of black sooty mold not only on plants, but also decks and play equipment. This mold is harmless to people but causes damage to plants and could have a significant impact on the agriculture industry, especially for grape, apple, hops and hardwood producers.
It spreads quickly and the insect will attach itself to anything — vehicles or wood — and travel miles from its home to invade a new territory.
Pesticides and sticky tape can be effective, but can also trap other insects and even hummingbirds. The best way to control the population is before the eggs hatch, said Accettulla. However, the egg masses tend to blend into trees and look similar to those of other insects.
Anyone finding a spotted lanternfly is asked to kill it but preserve the body and contact the Department of Agriculture at 1-888-4BADFLY.