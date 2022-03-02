The auditorium at the Bakerburg Community Church was full on Sunday, Feb. 27, as the congregation welcomed several active and retired law enforcement officers.
State Game Warden Rob Minnich was there with his family. CPL Luke Straniere, Trooper Wheeler, Trooper Sura and Trooper Thrush all came in uniform representing the state police in Mansfield. State Trooper Matt Kriner from Mansfield was off-duty, but was there with his family as well.
Also honored, was retired Pa. State Trooper William Auwarter, and retired CA State Trooper Greg Freiner.
Pastor Paul Binkley gave the history behind the Thin Blue Line Flag and then preached a message honoring the Thin Blue Line from Romans 13. “God calls law enforcement ‘Ministers of God’. They work for and represent God,” Binkley said.
He went on to show the officers that they can and ought to know the God they represent personally. The church hosted a nice fellowship meal in Pepper Hall following the service and then the officers did a little show and tell outside. They allowed the congregation to sit in their police cars and showed them the many tools of the job.
It was a great photo op, but was also very valuable in helping the young people know and respect what these officers do in this area.