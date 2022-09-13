Tyoga Country Club hosted a ball drop for charity on Saturday, Sept. 10.
A helicopter dropped more than 100 golf balls on the 18th hole at the Tyoga Golf Course.
Jody Updike of Corning, N.Y., ticket holder of the ball that landed closest to the hole, won $5,000. Because he was present at the event, Updike also won a $500 bonus.
Bob Keown of Lady Lake, Fla. won second prize of $1,000 and Ryan Mast of Wellsboro won the third prize of $500. Cathy Shumway of Wellsboro won $250 for her ball being furthest from the hole.
Proceeds from the ball drop benefit Tyoga Inc. and the Wellsboro Foundation, which supports the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.