Lauded poet, songwriter and author of children’s books, the incomparable Shel Silverstein has written dozens of short plays, which are deeply infused with the same wicked sense of humor that made him famous.
Tim Krall is paired with Pat Balon in two of the five, short, wackily funny comedies being presented by Hamilton-Gibson Productions at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. Both were written by Silverstein.
In “No Dogs Allowed,” Mr. and Mrs. Q are relaxing on a beach at an exclusive club, where a sign clearly states “No dogs allowed.” Mr. Wills (Krall), the club manager, in no uncertain terms tells Mrs. Q (Balon), that Mr. Q is really a dog. Mrs. Q counters with various fantastical reasons to explain Mr. Q’s hairy face, big black nose and habit of barking.
Arnold (Krall) sees a sign at a lunch counter that reads “No Skronking,” becomes obsessed and relentlessly interrogates Bertha (Balon), a waitress, for its definition of skronking. The conversation goes in circles until Bertha suspects Arnold of having the dangerous potential of being a “skronker” —whatever that is.
Krall is also in the comedy “Boise, Idaho.” He is the onstage narrator.
Barbara and Larry Biddison are the performers in “Mr. Preble Gets Rid of His Wife,” adapted by Larry Biddison from a short story by James Thurber, and in “Duck,” another comedy by Silverstein.
Due to some language in one of the comedies that may be offensive to some, the performances are recommended for adults only.
For more information, to purchase a flex pass or to reserve and prepay, call 570-724-2079 or prepay online at hgp.booktix.com.