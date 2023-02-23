Like A Hurricane, a four-member band based in Syracuse, N.Y., will perform a tribute to the music of Neil Young at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

Founding members of this band include lead vocalist Thom Hogan on electric and acoustic guitars, harmonica, and piano, Mike Vertino on bass guitar, Jeff Roney on drums and percussion and Pete “Pedro” Shank on electric and acoustic guitars and keyboards. Mike, Jeff and Pedro all sing harmony vocals.

The group played its first Like A Hurricane show on Dec. 21, 2018.

They capture the sound and spirit of a Neil Young live concert, from his solo work to his studio recordings with Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills and Nash, from intimate acoustic songs with soulful lyrics to driving electric guitars.

Included in their performances are folk and rock songs; well-known favorites as well as a number of deep cuts audiences don’t ordinarily get to hear. Look for songs like “Cinnamon Girl”, “Down by the River”, “Like A Hurricane” and “Southern Man.”

“We always love playing the Deane,” said Hogan. “The people that come to our shows there are so gracious and appreciative.” The last time the band played at the Deane Center was in June 2021.

“As a group, we are dedicated to giving our audience an authentic Neil Young live concert experience. It’s wonderful for his fans to have a chance to hear his songs performed live and a shared experience for the audience and for us because we all love Neil’s music.”

Audience members may bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.

For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.