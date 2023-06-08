At 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, June 17, Donna The Buffalo, a five-member Americana roots band from Trumansburg, N.Y., is performing both original songs and cover tunes in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
For 34 years, since 1989, this band has been continuously touring America and created a community environment at their shows through their “distinctive, groove-heavy, danceable music.”
Their music often contains social and moral responsibility as core beliefs. The band’s followers are called The Herd, a self-organized “tribe” of people who found each other at the group’s live events.
“A band for the people,” Donna The Buffalo is “accessible, positive and memorable.” Their roots are in old-time fiddle music that evolved into a soulful electric American mix infused with elements of Cajun, zydeco, rock, folk, reggae, and country.
Jeb Puryear (vocals, electric guitar) and Tara Nevins (vocals, acoustic guitar, fiddle, accordion, washboard and tambourine) are founding members of Donna The Buffalo and do most of the songwriting.
There will be a large dance floor and a bar catered by Beck’s Bistro.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-724-6220 or visiting deanecenter.com.