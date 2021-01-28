Alexis J. Banik, a senior at Wellsboro Area High School, has been chosen as the Young Woman of the Month for October 2020 by the Wellsboro Business & Professional Women’s Club.
Alexis, the daughter of Stephen and Lisa Banik of Wellsboro, is enrolled in the college prep and honors courses.
She is the secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Connect 4 mentor program. Alexis is a member of the tennis and track and field teams, the Grand Canyon FFA and performs with the Dickens Choir and women’s ensemble.
Outside of school, she enjoys hunting, fishing and raising rabbits and chickens for 4-H and FFA activities.
Following graduation, Alexis plans to attend a four-year college majoring in pre-veterinary science with the anticipation of attending a veterinary school.