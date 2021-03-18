Kathryn Barrett, Democrat, is seeking the office of mayor of Mansfield.
Barrett, who lives at 48 College Ave. Apt. C, Mansfield, is a retired public school educator. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Education from Mansfield University.
Barrett also completed workshops in leadership training, conflict resolution, negotiations and grant writing. She has served her community through various organizations such as: Garden Club, Quilt Guild, Colombian Literary Exchange, Friends of the Library, zoning board, Loving Mansfield and the Shoe Bank.