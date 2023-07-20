The National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting course in August is full and only three seats remain in the Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10 course being held in the Doane Center on the Mansfield University campus and at the Hillside Rod and Gun Club.
Participants in a basic pistol class are limited to 12.
September class registrants will learn how to safely handle and shoot a pistol, how to clean and store a firearm, about pistol mechanisms and operation, building pistol shooting skills, and pistol selection and use.
NRA-certified instructor Marilyn Jones will assign each registrant to a shooting instruction and testing session on Sunday, Sept. 10 either from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m.
There is a fee to cover the cost of books, handouts and range fees and is to be paid Jones upon registration.
To register for the September NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Course, contact Marilyn Jones at 570-244-7989. For more information, email jones_mk@yahoo.com.