Some interesting news in the hiking community has popped up recently.
First of all, because of aggressive bear activity, a 13-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail in Tennessee has been closed to camping until further notice. Several reports by hikers have been made of bears entering campsites to remove food.
The trail itself has not been closed to hiking, but authorities suggest taking extra precautions to avoid possible bear encounters. The United States Forest Service makes these recommendations when camping in bear country:
- Make plenty of noise to alert bears to your presence.
- Never feed or approach bears.
- Do not cook or store food in or near your tent.
- Safely dispose of food or odor-rich waste.
- Maintain a clean campsite.
- If a bear approaches your campsite, attempt to scare the bear away with loud noises. If the bear still refuses to move, slowly exit the area for your own safety.
- If attacked by a black bear, don’t play dead; instead, fight back with whatever you have available.
Another item of interest is that a family, including mom, dad and their four children ages four to 11, completed a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail in late 2020. Juniper, the four-year old, would have been the official youngest hiker to have completed the trail, but she did not qualify because the Appalachian Trail Conservancy discontinued its thru-hiker registration system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official holder of the youngest person to thru-hike the Trail is still Christian “Buddy Backpacker” Thomas, who did it at five years of age.
The parents, Olen and Danae Netteburg, who home-school their children, took a six-month sabbatical leave from their work (they’re both physicians). You can imagine how difficult a job it was to plan this hike and to pull it off. It was further complicated by the federal and state restrictions of the coronavirus. But they finished it in fine fettle and are planning more long distance ventures.
This just goes to prove that, even if you have a young family, you can do the difficult. Just apply the principle: “The difficult you do immediately; the impossible takes a bit longer.”
