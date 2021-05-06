It’s been a while since we’ve addressed the subject of bears we’ve encountered while hiking. It’s an interesting topic, always seeming to attract the reader’s attention, and, of course, that of the hiker.
Bears certainly deserve respect with their massive bulk (a mature boar black bear may approach 600 pounds), their claws capable of tearing a tree apart to get at the honey, their canines that can crush a deer’s skull.
In our eastern area, we only have to deal with black bears. We’re certainly glad about that because grizzlies, brown and polar bears are much more dangerous to humans. Black bears are timid, as bears go, preferring to avoid contact if at all possible. However, there are exceptions, and here is where the hiker needs to pay close attention.
An acquaintance from Galeton regularly hiked alone with her dog as her only companion. One day she was on a trail in the Potter County Wilds when, just a few yards ahead of her, she saw two bear cubs. Knowing that the mother bear was certainly close by and would be protective of her cubs, she slowly back away.
What she did not know was that mama was in the trailside brush that my friend had already passed. The mother bruin emerged, faced the intruder and, standing upright on her hind feet, made herself look twice as big as normal. She then dropped down on all fours and charged.
Although she knew better, my friend turned and ran, tripped over a root and fell. The bear was about to pounce on her body when her dog came to the rescue, chasing the bear away and saving the day, and possibly the life of his master.
Fortunately, run-ins with bears are rare. In North America, statistics show only 11 attacks per year, with four deaths in 2020; all of these incidents occurring in Alaska and Canada. You’re far more likely to fall to your death, drown or die from heat exhaustion. So why are so many people afraid of bears?
According to Canadian biologist Stephen Herrero, world famous bear expert, we fear what we don’t understand, and we don’t understand bears’ habitats or mannerisms. He says, “Knowledge regarding how to stay safe in bear country is the best armament you can have to protect yourself from fear or from bears. A little basic knowledge goes a long way.”
When you head into the woods be mindful where bears might be. Store and dispose of food properly. Use a bear bag, hung from a tree well away from camp. Place anything with a scent in the bag, including lip balm, sunscreen, etc., not just food. Do not burn trash of leftovers in your campfire. It doesn’t burn well and may attract bears.
Bears don’t like surprises, so talk or even sing as you hike to let them know of your presence. Forget about bear bells; experts think they’re not effective. Carry bear spray and know how to use it. (You don’t spray it on your tent or yourself to repel bears.) A firearm is only half as effective as bear spray.
In the rare event you are attacked by a black bear, defend yourself by fighting back forcibly. Throw rocks; punch her in the nose; poke her eyes.
Bears are not out to get you. Most attacks come from bears feeling threatened because people have gotten too close or surprised them.
Bears and cubs may be cute, but hikers need to take precautions to prevent encounters. “A healthy respect with a little sliver of fear is maybe not a bad combination,” Herrero says.
Happy trails.