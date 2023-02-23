“Let It Be: The Music of The Beatles” will be performed twice, on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Performing Beatles’ favorites will be the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs, joined by local vocalist Penny Eckman and Houston Baker and his band.
This event is a fundraiser for the HG Choirs’ Spring Performance Tour to the Flight 93 Memorial and the Pittsburgh area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 12, 13 and 14.
Tickets are available online at hgp.booktix.com. For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.