The Penn State Extension Livestock Team and the Pennsylvania Beef Producer Working Group have planned three meetings for April in the northern tier counties of Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna. The meetings are for persons interested in beef cattle, sheep and meat goats. All meetings are free and open to the public.
The meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at the Tokishi Center in Wellsboro; Wednesday, April 13 at the Towanda Gun Club near Wysox; and Thursday, April 14 at the Montrose Library, Montrose. All meetings will run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
At each session, Dave Hartman, Penn State Livestock Extension Team, will discuss management practices to produce quality stored forage. Learn what steps can help to assure getting a forage crop from standing to storage while maintaining a high state of quality.
Camren Maierle, also from the Penn State Extension Livestock Team, will speak about several topics of interest to both beef cattle and small ruminant livestock owners in Pennsylvania. In this discussion, Maierle will cover parasite lifecycles, co-grazing cattle and small ruminants, and economics of adding small ruminants into beef cattle enterprises. There will be time for questions and discussion during each presentation.
Interested persons are asked to register by Friday, April 8 at https://extension.psu.edu/northern-tier-beef-and-small-ruminant-meeting or by calling toll free 877-345-0691. If you have questions, contact Dave Hartman at dwh2@psu.edu or call 570-433-3040.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, contact Dave Hartman at dwh2@psu.edu or 570-433-3040 in advance of your participation or visit.