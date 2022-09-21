How do you detoxify a situation that you do not have the power on your own to change? You align yourself with someone more powerful who can (1 John 4:4). These basic practical tips continue the list offered in last week’s article.

Don’t say everything you think needs saying on every topic. Jesus cautioned his disciples about sharing wisdom. While we ought never to shrink back from speaking the truth (Ephesians 4:15), we ought to realize that some people are not ready for the truth.

Give those around you just enough truth and wisdom as they can endure and no more. “Do not give dogs what is holy, and do not throw your pearls before pigs, lest they trample them underfoot and turn to attack you (Matthew 7:6).”

Take your cues from Christ and not the world. The fruits of bitter hearts are all around us, and we easily take our cues from them. Break the chains of bitterness around you. Leave the world a little better than you found it.

The Apostle John said, “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world (1 John 4:4).”

Leave room for God’s vengeance. The citizen ought not assume the role to judge the alleged criminal. He will not have all the facts, knowledge of the law and training in jurisprudence to do so sufficiently. He may think he does, but more often he does not.

Something more can be said regarding the Almighty, All-knowing Judge of the Universe. It was in times of great injustice that the early church grew most in their trust in God’s sovereign rule (Acts 4:23-31). When the world fails you, seek not the role of the vigilante but the one who entrusts even injustices to God’s vengeance.

This is just a sampling of the type of virtuous living the Lord sets apart his followers to live out. You could find more with a brief perusal of the Scriptures.

Many of these are countercultural. Others of these might seem near impossible in certain situations. Yet, all of these were accomplished by our Lord Jesus Christ.

We will look at how Jesus did the above things, as well as those listed in last week’s article, next week.