William (Bill) Meachem has announced his candidacy for Tioga County commissioner in 2023.

Meachem and his wife Julia were raised in Tioga County and currently reside in Lawrenceville. A 1979 graduate of Williamson High School, he furthered his education at Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in electronics engineering.

He was employed at Eastman Kodak for 14 years. His passion was airplanes and in 1981 he earned his pilot’s license. In 1996, Meachem changed careers and started flying professionally for a Delta Connection Airline. He currently is flying Boeing 747s worldwide with Kalitta Air. He has spent over 40 years in aviation and now aspires to retire from flying.

Meachem is a Lawrence Township supervisor and Pennsylvania state constable. He recently resigned as a Pennsylvania deputy game warden.

Meachem is a registered Republican with strong conservative values. He believes in this country and the foundation on which it was built.

“I will support our Constitution and our Bill of rights,” Meachem said.

During his career he has seen firsthand socialist and communist countries and the effect on their societies. “I don’t want this for our future,” he said.

Meachem believes in term limits in public offices, including Tioga County. “Our communities are constantly changing and with new representatives in office this will offer different thoughts and ideas, bringing new solutions and creative changes,” said Meachem.

If elected, his priorities are:

Supporting election reform, voter ID and legitimate mail-in ballots, with no election day extensions

No tax increase or property reassessments due to a large elderly/retired population on fixed incomes

Supporting local businesses, encouraging new business and tourism to increase the tax base

Review of the Tioga County budget and spending

Review employee salaries

Encourage the state to help fund the county emergency services

Support Tioga County law enforcement

Support programs that help the children and the elderly

Support Tioga County Humane Society

“I want to bring positive change for all of Tioga County,” he said.

For more information on his campaign, email votemeachem@gmail.com.