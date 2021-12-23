Billtown Blues Association plans are underway for the 32nd Annual Billtown Blues festival, scheduled for the three-day celebration of American Roots Music, starting June 10-12 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville.

Those camping on site for the weekend are welcome to enter the grounds on Thursday afternoon. The music gate will officially open at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 with a 6 p.m. kick off.

All performing artists are confirmed and will be randomly announced over the next few weeks.

The first announced artist is the award winning Alligator Records recording artists, the Cash Box Kings, a Chicago-based five piece group lead by blues belter Oscar Wilson and harm-master Joe Nostek. The Cash Box Kings will close the Festival on Sunday evening with a 4:30 p.m. show time.

The festival will feature a diverse palette of blues styles, instrumentation and a mix of exciting “up and comers” as well as honored blues veterans. The mix will also include local and regional artists who will share the event with nationally recognized recording and touring artists.

Planners are adhering to their popular and successful pre-covid format featuring on-site camping, three days of music, and an array of craft and food vendors. The event offers free parking on the festival grounds and complimentary bus transport from Williamsport to and from the Festival grounds each day. The BBA will also continue offering complimentary access for children under 16.

All Festival information is available at www.billtownblues.org. Visit often as information will be updated and changed often.

Tickets are available now through mail order with check payment and through our online ticket service using a credit card. Visit www.billtownblues.org/tickets for quick access.

The Billtown Blues Association, a non-profit 501c3, organization takes its mission seriously, with focus on celebrating the history and cultural significance of American born music rooted in the blues art form. The BBA strives to both educate and entertain while bringing together family, friends and community to share a relaxing and restful weekend of world-class music and musicians.