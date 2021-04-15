How many species can you find at Hills Creek State Park? Hundreds? Thousands?
Find out by participating in the Hills Creek BioBlitz and discovering the many living things that call Hills Creek home, from fascinating fungi to wonderful waterfowl.
To get involved in the Hills Creek BioBlitz attend one of the two free virtual kickoff events to learn what a bioblitz is, when it is being held at Hills Creek and how to log the observations you make using the iNaturalist website and mobile app. Then, participate by visiting Hills Creek State Park in person to see just how many species you can find. The park is at 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro.
The first free 30-minute Hills Creek BioBlitz Kickoff virtual program will be on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the second will be on Saturday, April 24 from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Those familiar with the iNaturalist platform can participate in the Hills Creek BioBlitz without attending either kickoff event. Information about it is already on iNaturalist.
A bioblitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible.
Bioblitzes are fun and generate useful data for science and conservation by bringing naturalists, scientists, and curious members of the public together in the great outdoors.
Every observation made can contribute to biodiversity science, from the rarest butterfly to the most common backyard weed.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park and receive a link to the free April 22 or 24 Hills Creek BioBlitz Kickoff virtual program. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.
For more information, call Environmental Education Specialist Bob Edkin at 570-724-8560 or email redkin@pa.gov.