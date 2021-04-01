Sometime in April, perhaps as soon as April 17, the Tiadaghton Audubon Society based in Wellsboro may start free, in-person, guided Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro.
The exact Saturday start date has not yet been determined as volunteer birders are being sought to lead the in-person walks.
“Once we know the Saturdays when we will be holding guided walks, we will let the public know,” said Sean Minnick, a member of the Tiadaghton birders group.
The first in a series of free 30-minute “Birding at Hills Creek Virtual Programs” for avid birders and those just getting into birding will be on Friday, April 9 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. This program will then continue once every other week, although the day of the week may change.
This virtual series will explore birding opportunities at Hills Creek State Park located in Charleston Township near Wellsboro and several other parks in Tioga County. Highlighted will be what birds can be seen and when at the park and the best locations to view them.
The programs will highlight different birds that have recently been at the park, including migratory birds that stop on their way to their spring or summer locations as well as those that live at the park year-round and others that are spring, summer and/or fall residents at Hills Creek. Tune in every other Friday to catch the latest birding news.
This program does not take place at Hills Creek and is subject to change, further restrictions, or cancellation at any time without warning.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a Microsoft Teams link to the program. For best viewing, use a desktop computer or larger tablet.
For more information about this program, call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.