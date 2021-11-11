On Nov. 6, 1979, then Captain Michael Lichty was an instructor pilot flying as number 2 in a four-ship of F-4Ds flying a low level navigation route to Avon Park Gunnery Range in central Florida.
Approaching the range boundary at 100 feet above ground level and at 500 knots true airspeed, Lt. Colonel Lichty was preparing to initiate a simulated lofted visual nuclear weapons delivery when a large turkey vulture impacted the aircraft in the top center portion of the front windscreen.
The impact forces shattered the front windscreen, broke the top portion out of the frame, cracked the right front quarter panel and broke out a majority of the left front quarter panel.
The turkey vulture penetrated the center windscreen (the first reported instance of a bird actually penetrating this bulletproof glass in all F-4 operational history), pulverizing the weapons delivery sight glass, breaking off the stand-by magnetic compass, and disconnecting Lt. Colonel Lichty’s communications cord.
Lt. Colonel Lichty suffered scratches and bruises from the flying metal and canopy debris and lost forward visibility when his helmet visor was covered with vulture remains. Unable to communicate with the pilot in the rear cockpit, Lt. Colonel Lichty initiated a shallow climb.
At that point the preflight crew briefing for bird strike procedures became automatic for both pilots. The pilot in the rear cockpit shook the control stick indicating that he was assuming control of the aircraft. Since the rear cockpit pilot could not communicate with Lt. Colonel Lichty, he had no idea of his physical condition.
Continuing to follow the preflight crew briefing, the rear cockpit pilot began to slow the aircraft, communicate the inflight emergency to his flight lead and range control officer and initiate the procedures for an emergency approach and landing at the gunnery range’s auxiliary airfield.
As Lt. Colonel Lichty sensed the aircraft’s deceleration as the windblast lessened, he slowly raised his helmet visor and realized that his glasses would protect his eyes from flying debris allowing him to again assume aircraft control. At 250 knots indicated airspeed he shook the stick and lowered the landing gear letting the rear cockpit pilot know that he was now in control of the aircraft.
Since the auxiliary airfield was the minimum length for safely landing an F-4, Lt. Colonel Lichty lowered the tail hook in preparation for a departure end cable arrestment similar to the cables used on aircraft carriers.
To ensure that he could safely stop the aircraft, Lt Colonel Lichty landed on “brick one” of the runway’s approach end at just above stall speed. That allowed him to come to a safe and controlled stop just prior to engaging the departure end cable.
Lt. Colonel Lichty’s and his rear cockpit pilot’s crew coordination and expert handling of this emergency earned them the Tactical Air Command’s “Aircrew of Distinction” award for preventing the potential loss of life as well as the loss of a valuable fighter aircraft.