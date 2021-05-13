Several people on the bird walk at Hills Creek State Park on Saturday morning, May 8 saw a long-tailed duck close to the dam on Hills Creek Lake.
“This was a rare sighting,” said Sean Minnick.
The long-tailed duck was a non-breeding female, according to Minnick.
“This migratory seabird was heading back to the Arctic to breed after spending the winter on the coast or the Great Lakes,” Minnick said. “They are amazing divers and able to swim down as deep as 200 feet to catch invertebrates and small fish.”
Males have two long and slender tail feathers, which give the species its common name.
Thirteen people participated in the two and a half hour May 8 walk, including Minnick and Bob Ross who led the walk and were joined by Gary Tyson, a fellow member of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, the Wellsboro-based birding group. Tyson saw the long-tailed duck and photographed it. They identified 119 birds representing 38 different species, including the long-tailed duck.
The next free guided walk is this Saturday, May 15 and the last one will be on Saturday, May 22. Both will be led by volunteers from the Tiadaghton Audubon Society. The park is located on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro,
The May 15 and 22 walks will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. The walks are slow-paced, cover a limited distance and provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in the park or are migrating through.
Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a little before 8 a.m. to drive to the nearby starting location. In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour with several stops nearby.
Everyone is welcome, including birders of all levels. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.
For updates and local birding information, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or email tasmember@yahoo.com. Participants are also asked to wear masks and social distance. Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.