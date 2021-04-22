Coming up this Saturday, April 24 is the second bird walk at Hills Creek State Park in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro. It is free and provides an opportunity for the public to see the water and woodland birds that live in or migrate through the park.
The April 24 walk will be slow-paced and cover a limited distance. Participants are asked to wear masks and social distance.
Two birders led by Ken Cooper, participated in the 77-minute, 1.37-mile walk on Saturday, April 17.
Identified on April 17 were 74 birds representing 30 different bird species. Some of the birds were migrating through the area, some live at Hills Creek year-round and some are spring, summer and/or fall residents at Hills Creek.
No bird walk will be held on Saturday, May 1. If there are enough volunteer leaders, there will be bird walks on Saturdays, May 8, 15 and 22.
For updates and local birding information, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or email tasmember@yahoo.com.
Or, register now at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ under Hills Creek State Park to receive a link to the 30-minute Birding at Hills Creek virtual series program being held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. this Friday, April 23. Each online program in the series is not only for avid birders but also those getting into birding for the first time.
For information, call between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246.