Members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society will lead the Saturday Morning Bird Walks at Hills Creek State Park located on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township. The walks are free and open to the public.

All of the nine walks will begin promptly at 8 a.m. on April 2, 9, 15, 23 and 30 and May 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Registration is not required. Children and adults and birders of all levels are invited to participate.

Bring binoculars and cameras and wear warm, subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.

“The Tiadaghton Audubon Society usually brings a few extra pairs of binoculars that people can use during the walks. They are smaller and ideal for all ages, particularly younger users, ages 7 and up,” Minnick said.

Participants meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro just prior to 8 a.m. then drive to the starting location.

“The walks may last two hours depending on how many birds we are seeing. They are slow-paced and cover a limited distance,” said Sean Minnick, bird walk coordinator.

The walks will provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in or migrate through Hills Creek State Park. Bald eagles and ospreys are often observed on Hills Creek Lake.

“At this time of year on Hills Creek Lake, we see waterfowl that are migrating through. Cloudy and rainy weather tends to ground migratory species that might just fly over our area otherwise,” Minnick added.

In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour.

“There should be a variety of diving ducks and puddle ducks on the lake during April. Also I would expect to see some horned grebes, pied-bill grebes, loons and possibly some tundra swans,” Minnick said.

“We’ll also be looking for the birds that wintered here, such as the northern cardinal, blue jay, black-capped chickadee, nuthatches, both white and red-breasted, woodpeckers — downy, hairy, red-bellied and pileated, and the golden-crowned kinglet, just to name a few.

“I suspect some bluebirds are hanging around the nest boxes near the amphitheater. We may also see some of the newly arriving spring birds like robins, red-winged blackbirds and, if we’re lucky, maybe a pine warbler. eastern phoebes and several species of sparrows,” he noted.

The variety of birds will increase dramatically as spring progresses, Minnick said.

For updates on birds seen in the area and birding tips, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or email tasmember@yahoo.com.

For information about Hills Creek State Park, call 570-724-4246.