The fourth free guided-bird walk is this Saturday, April 22. Participants will meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, a little before 8 a.m. and drive to the nearby starting location promptly at 8 a.m. No registration is required.
Twelve people went on the April 15 walkled in the absence of Sean Minnick by Bob Edkin, Leonard Harrison State Park environmental education specialist. They saw 31 species of birds. Most noticeable because of their bright colors were the evening grosbeaks and purple finch.
The other walks will begin at Hills Creek State Park at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, April 29 and May 6, 13, 20 and 27. They are free and open to the public.
For updates on birds that have been seen in the area, visit www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.