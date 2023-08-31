The Canyon Pilots Association Labor Day Weekend All-You-Can-Eat Fly-in Breakfast is Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon indoors at the corporate hangar at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport in Delmar Township at 112 Runway Road, Wellsboro.
The breakfast is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Parking is free; handicapped parking is available.
On the menu are buckwheat pancakes, ham, eggs, coffee and orange juice. Donations are requested for adults, and in a lesser amount for children between 3 and 8 years old.
Pilots in various types of full-size aircraft will fly to the airport for the breakfast, weather permitting.
If the weather cooperates, a Black Hawk helicopter and its crew will be at the breakfast. A four-blade, twin-engine, medium-lift utility military helicopter, the UH-60 Black Hawk was manufactured by Sikorsky Aircraft.
Chris Kuonen, a member of the Canyon Pilots Association, made arrangements with Fort Indiantown Gap, a Pennsylvania National Guard Training Center, to fly the Black Hawk to the airport for display during the breakfast.
Two other aircraft, a C130 American four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, designed and built by Lockheed, may be doing a fly over from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station along with a LifeNet 7-7 based in Hornell, NY.
Airplane rides will be offered for a fee and helicopter rides will be raffled off.
Members of the Canyon Country Ultralight Club will assist with the breakfast. The Mountain Modelaires will display radio controlled airplanes and helicopters and a one-third scale RC Piper J-3 Cub.
For more information email sesmith@ptd.net.