Blake C. Marks, Esquire has joined the law firm of Lepley, Engelman, Yaw, & Wilk, LLC. He will be handling a variety of cases covering criminal and civil litigation.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw, & Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton and serves over a 20-county area.
Marks graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 2017 with a B.A. in history and a B.A. in political science. He graduated from Widener University Commonwealth Law School, J.D. and was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 2021.
At Widener University Commonwealth Law School, he also obtained certifications in Constitutional/Administrative Law and Legislation with honors.
Throughout law school, he was able to obtain valuable experience working for federal and state judges, as well as the Pennsylvania State Legislature. These opportunities gave him unique first-hand experience with the entire legal process from the drafting of a law to its application at trial.