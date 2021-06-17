BLaST IU 17, was awarded a $247,520 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to offer training and implementation of the evidence-based program, Positive Action. This program focuses on building supports for reducing substance abuse and promoting a healthy self-concept for students in grades 6-12.
The vision of the program, Taking Positive Action for the Whole Child, is to address the need for substance abuse programs and resources as preventative measures in rural and remote regions. In addition, Positive Action promotes a healthy self-concept by emphasizing effective self-management, social skills, character and mental health, plus skills for setting and achieving goals. In collaboration with Positive Action, educational resources and professional development training will be made available for all regional school districts with ongoing in-district support.
Brooke Beiter, director of educational planning for BLaST IU 17, said, “‘Taking Positive Action for the Whole Child’ is a grant-funded project that aligns with our IU vision of transforming lives and communities through educational services. The projected outcomes of this program will have a ripple effect of building stronger and healthier communities for decades as these students will have the strategies to live healthy lifestyles.”
“We are proud to continue our tradition of effective implementations with the EPIS Center and PCCD grants. It has been our pleasure working with Blast IU17 in combination with PCCD and EPIS Center to begin implementation of Positive Action in their middle and high schools,” said Alex Allred, CEO of Positive Action. “Our efforts during the pandemic to support teachers, students and parents will continue with extended online resources and enhanced training, moving forward with learning.”
Ultimately, the program will prepare students to possess strong and healthy self-concepts, motivate students to choose positive lifestyles and equip students with strategies to resist a multitude of negative influences.
BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is an educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. For more information, visit www.IU17.org.