A pop-up display will paint a clear picture of Wellsboro’s glass-making history – from Thomas Edison’s lightbulbs, to radio tubes, to classic Shiny Brite Christmas ornaments and everything in between.
“The ornaments are the razzle dazzle. That’s what we hope will bring people in, but that they’ll gain an understanding and appreciation for not only the history of glass-making in Wellsboro but of the importance of glass in general,” said Clare Marie Ritter, chairperson of the Wellsboro Glass Historical Association, a newly-formed group dedicated to collecting and celebrating the town’s long history with glass.
The association is planning a pop-up museum-style display at 80 Main St., Wellsboro. Starting May 28 through June, the displays will be open 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with extended hours 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Memorial Day.
A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time, masks must be worn, a hand sanitizing station will be available and volunteers will frequently wipe down surfaces, said Ritter.
Putting together a pop-up museum is no easy task in such a short time frame, Ritter told 10 fellow volunteers at a planning meeting Monday, May 3. On their to-do list is cataloging donated items and deciding which to display, borrowing and erecting display cases, creating display signage and information sheets, gathering volunteers to staff the pop-up and spreading the word about the venture.
Hundreds of items on display are on loan or have been donated, many from former employees of the now defunct factory on Jackson Street. The plant opened as Wellsboro Glass Company in 1916, was acquired by Corning Glass Works and closed as Osram-Sylvania 2016.
“Our vision right now is to create displays in chronological order through history,” said Ritter, adding that the group is always accepting further donations of items relating to glass-making in Wellsboro. If interested, contact Ritter at clareritter@pennwells.com.
“The cataloguing crew had its first gathering and it was a lot to record every item and who it was donated by, but now we have a pretty good system,” said Anja Stam, recording secretary of the association.
At Monday’s meeting, the group shared the success of its new Facebook page, which has received more than 1,000 reactions in about two weeks. The page, which will include group updates and historical information, is at www.facebook.com/Wellsboro-Glass-Historical-Association-104435921755219.
The association also has a new logo and newsletter in the works, is coordinating video interviews with local long-time Corning and Osram employees and is in the process of obtaining its 501c3 designation as a nonprofit organization, said Ritter.
Currently, donations for the association’s work can be mailed to the Wellsboro Foundation, 114 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901, with “Ribbon Machine” in the memo line.
“These are all steps toward a permanent home for the ribbon machines,” said Ritter, referring to the two 20-ton machines once used to make light bulbs and ornaments at the Wellsboro factory.
Skip Cavanaugh, associate chair of the association who worked at the Wellsboro facility for 37 years, spent five months trying to procure the machines that ended up at a plant in Ledvance, Ky. He negotiated a $61,000 loan with Growth Resources of Wellsboro, the borough’s economic development organization, to purchase and transport the machines to Wellsboro in June 2020.
While the machines are still in storage and won’t be part of the upcoming pop-up, Ritter said she hopes the association will have a permanent space to display the machines and its other artifacts in the next couple of years.
“It’s not about right now,” she said. “It’s about 25, 50 years from now. We’re putting the foundation down for years to come so people can remember and celebrate what an impact Wellsboro had on the country.”