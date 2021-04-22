Remake Learning Days of Central PA Interactive festival will take place May 6-16 and is designed for kids of all ages to help develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity
After a most challenging year for education, Remake Learning Days of Central PA, part of Remake Learning Days Across America, launches this spring joining 17-plus national regions, with family-friendly learning events designed to engage caregivers, parents and kids around the country.
In partnership with ENGINE of Central Pa STEM Learning Ecosystem, Remake Learning Days of Central PA will host 40-plus events during this learning festival with pre and post festival events occurring April 22-May 23 across central Pennsylvania. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.
“Remake Learning Days is such a great opportunity to elevate all the great things that are happening throughout Central Pennsylvania across many amazing organizations, especially as we end a very hard year on us all. This is a great way to end this academic year on a high note, and celebrate and support innovative learning with our youth and families,” said Amanda Smith, director of K-12 Engagement and Assistant Professor of Education at Penn State University, and Executive Director of ENGINE of Central PA.
Central PA’s festival of events will capture the themes of art, making, outdoor learning, science, technology and professional development for educators, and include BLaST Intermediate Unit 17’s event.
- Surprise Me STEM – A digital Surprise Me STEM kit delivered right to you at no cost.
- May 6 – Receive an email with background information provided by the local PBS station, WVIA. Get your mind thinking and wondering.
- May 10 – You will receive your STEM challenge and materials list. All materials can be found in your home. Plus, receive some career connection materials.
- May 16 – Share your STEM creation and be entered in a raffle to receive a prize.
To register, visit www.iu17.org.
Find a complete list of events and registration information at https://remakelearningdays.org/centralpa/.