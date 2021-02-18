Hamilton-Gibson’s production of author Rich Orloff’s “Blessings from the Pandemic” opens this weekend with all eight cast members reading lines from the first poem, “A Prayer for Now.”
Brett Maynard leads with these words: “Taking a break this morning from the news and the fear, I look out the window and see a bright blue sky. I take a breath and I remember: I am healthy,” thus beginning a litany of blessings each spoken by a different actor.
Others in the cast are: Josh Allen, Taylor Nickerson, Kathryn Sheneman, Jane Shumway, Claudia Waber, Phil Waber and Tim Wilbourne.
There will be two performances of this staged reading. Both are free. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 20 and the second at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 21.
Orloff describes “Blessings from the Pandemic” as “a chronicle of life and feelings during the pandemic, ranging from the light-hearted and mundane to the reflective and spiritual.”
“’Blessings’ is about our journey in dealing with the events of 2020: the big, the small, the humorous, the challenging and even the inspiring,” said Director Thomas Putnam.
“Orloff’s full work has 60 one-minute poems, but he encourages theatre groups like ours to select those that speak most meaningfully to their own community,” Putnam said. “We have selected 26 of them. Our actors will read three apiece and the whole cast will share in reading the first one and the last one.”
At the end of the 30-minute performance, the audience will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk with the cast and Putnam about the work.
Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at https://www.hamiltongibson.org and Facebook page or can call the HG office at 570-724-2079.
Those familiar with Zoom can go to the website at https://zoom.us, click on “join meeting” and enter access code 880 0548 0914 and the passcode 154763 for the Feb. 20 performance or access code 810 1383 3773 and the passcode 115658 for the Feb. 21 performance.
HG’s free staged reading series will continue with a different 30-minute short play or grouping of three 10-minute short plays each Saturday and Sunday through April 10 and 11.
Donations are appreciated. To donate, go to the HG website at www.hamiltongibson.org or send a contribution to Hamilton-Gibson, 29 Water St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.