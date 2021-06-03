To help the Community Blood Bank avoid shortages this summer, all donors who sign in to donate during June receives an “Oh Happy Day!” soft T-shirt.
Shari Jerman, mobile drive coordinator at Community Blood Bank, said regular, new and lapsed donors of all blood types are needed.
“Every day there are patients in our community requiring blood and blood products,” said Jerman. “Remember that donating with the Community Blood Bank means your donation will impact a patient in your local hospital.”
Consider coverage for the following blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 7, at UPMC Wellsboro Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Call 877-842-0631 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood.
To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.