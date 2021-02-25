The Community Blood Bank is urging donors to give blood during this time of need. The CBB is facing a critical blood shortage with a less-than one-day supply of most blood types.
Traditionally, this time of year is hard on the local blood supply due to cold and flu season, as well as inclement weather forcing the Community Blood Bank to cancel blood drives. However, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to add an additional stress on the already strained blood supply. Due to the ongoing pandemic, around 30% of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drive partners are forced to cancel their routine blood drives.
“It’s imperative we continue to make up for those lost units of blood,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “These cancellations are forcing us to stretch our donor base very thin. We need new donors and people who have not donated in years to come give blood at the blood drives that are able to go on as planned to help restore the local blood supply to adequate levels.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives: noon to 5 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro.
Call Shari Jerman at 814-688-3696 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past three months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID and should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 ounces of water before donating. For more information or to find out if you are eligible visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.