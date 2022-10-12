The Blossburg Fire Department is kicking off the holiday season with the creation of A Holly Jolly Christmas, a new community event that will include a community tree lighting, a Santa parade, local vendors and a very special story time with Santa.
Friday, Dec. 9, the department will kick off the event with a Community Tree Lighting ceremony downtown next to the Blossburg Memorial Library at 6 p.m. with Mayor Shane Nickerson officially kicking off the event with the tree lighting.
On Saturday, Dec. 10 the event includes an all day Candy Cane hunt in downtown Blossburg. At 3 p.m. local vendors will open, creating a Christmas Marketplace along Main Street. A variety of children’s activities will also be set up sponsored by local businesses and organizations.
A Santa’s Parade of Lights will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at House’s Lumber Mill and running down Gulick Street and Main Street, ending at the Blossburg Fire Hall where story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus will begin at 7 p.m. Gulick and Main streets will close from 5:15 until the conclusion of the parade.
To attend the story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, families can purchase tickets by contacting 570-404-0282 or email pr@blossfireems.org. There will be a ticket price of $5 per person. Tickets include story time and cookies and hot cocoa. All proceeds will benefit the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance departments.
For more information or to participate as a vendor, email pr@blossfireems.org or call 570-404-0282.