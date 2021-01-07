On Sunday, Jan. 3, the Blossburg Fire and Ambulance crews, along with Blossburg residents, gathered to host a horn blowing parade to celebrate resident Pauline Morley’s 100th birthday.
Morley has always enjoyed parades and, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has prevented people from celebrating birthdays with family and friends. Instead, the community decided to hold a birthday parade to honor Morley.
Morley said she was excited and thrilled as she waved to all those who participated as the drove by her home and honked.
Lonny Frost captured the parade on camera and put the photographs together for Morley and others to enjoy.