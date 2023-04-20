After 52 years of service and dedication to the Blossburg Municipal Authority, Jack Eckman retired from the board in August 2022.
In honor and appreciation of his service, the Municipal Authority recently donated a new world globe to the Blossburg Memorial Library. As Eckman has also been a long-time board member at the library, the authority knew that a donation to the library in his honor would be meaningful to him.
Blossburg Municipal Authority Chairman Michael Stoudt shared a long list of accomplishments and projects that Eckman spearheaded in his time on the board, starting on March 2, 1970. George Lloyd, Blossburg borough manager, and Leesa Lazouras, municipal authority secretary, shared in the presentation, as did Sherry Stoudt and Patrick and Melissa Bauman. The presentation was made during the January Library board meeting, with all board members and library director Lis Miranda in attendance.
As the globe and plaque were presented to the library, Michael Stoudt said, “On behalf of the Blossburg Municipal Authority, and the citizens of Blossburg Borough and Hamilton Township, we hereby recognize John A. Eckman for his tireless dedication throughout the last 52 years to the Blossburg Municipal Authority. We hereby dedicate and donate this world globe on your behalf to the Blossburg Memorial Library. We congratulate and thank you.”
Eckman was extremely surprised and moved by the gesture and everybody in attendance enjoyed hearing about his years of service. The globe replaces a very old and damaged one that was previously in the library. Many kids and families enjoy looking at the globe each day, and Eckman’s service to Blossburg will be long remembered.