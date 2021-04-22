The Bloss Pool at Island Park will reopen for 2021 beginning Memorial Day, May 31.
Hours until school ends, May 1-June 9, are 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Regular hours begin June 10, when the pool will be open 12:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30-5 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
Daily admission is $3 per person; children age 2 and under are free.
This year, pool bracelets are available. Bracelets are $20 each and will admit the wearer for 10 days at the pool. A summer bundle of six bracelets for $50 are available. Bracelets may be purchased at the borough office at 241 Main Street or at the pool.
Swimming lessons begin the week of June 14 and are $60 per session with discounts available for families with multiple children.
The concession stand will be open. Pool parties can be scheduled after regular pool hours Friday through Sunday. To schedule a two- or three-hour party, contact Holly Berguson, pool manager, at 570-404-4507 or picking up a rental form at the pool.
Pavilions at Island Park may be rented, with or without swimming privileges. contact Tom Dickinson at 570-404-0607 for details.
The Blossburg pool will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Users are asked to stay six feet away from people outside your immediate household, wear a cloth face covering, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if not feeling well.
For more information, call the pool at 570-638-5505.