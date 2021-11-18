The Blossburg Area Wreaths Across America program announced the schedule for the 2021 National Wreaths Across America activities in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2021. This is the third year that the organization will participate in this national event.
Wreaths Across America started as a gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made so all may live freely. This year, there will be more than 2,700 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for the Blossburg Area location is to raise enough funds to place 1,300 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest in Blossburg, Arnot, Covington, Morris Run, Liberty (in partnership with the Liberty VFW) and Mansfield, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of this country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Wreath ceremonies will take place on Dec. 18 in Covington at the green and in Liberty at the Liberty VFW at 9 a.m.; at the Blossburg Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.; and in Mansfield at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Wreath laying in the respective cemeteries will be held immediately afterward. All ceremonies will once again be streamed live on the Wreaths Across America – Blossburg Facebook page.
Those interested in volunteering for the Blossburg Area Wreaths Across America location, or sponsoring a wreath in one of the cemeteries covered by this program are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pabacp to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/PABACP. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero with a goal of honoring all veterans laid to rest at local cemeteries this December.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.