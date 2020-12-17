Dear Santa,
How are you today? I hope you had a good summer. What I would like for Christmas is a lot. doll and a barbie docter and a dol house. Say hi to prancer for me.
your freind
Abigail
Dear Santa,
How are you? How are your elves doing? I want a Hovr Bord and my dog wants a bon for crismis. My cat wants cat trets for crismis. My chincila was nice last crismis.
Love,
Harper
Dear santa claus
how are you? how are your elfs doing? can you bring my a notendoswich? I also want a pool for Cristmas.
sincerly
Rykar
Dear Santa Claus
How are you doing? Bi the way can I plese have a keeboard And may I plese have a little lego set? And the vary last thing is a little set of cute figurs of my family. Santa I was wanedring how the elfs are?
Sincerely
Nevaeh
Dear Santa Clous
How are the elvs doing makeing toys? donte forgit warr your mask. con You Plees giv me a XXOSX and plus a PS5 and a hoverbord and a drone? I will put out cucese and carrits for the randeer. Are the elvs almost dun makeing toys? Stae safe pleas give me all the things.
Sincerly,
Asa
Dar Santa Claus,
Houw is mi elf dowing? Pleas Ken you get me a new blancit and a new laego set and sum new Pokoemon Kars and sum new pillows every crismis?
sincerely,
Troy
Dar Santa claus,
How are you? and how are the elfs doing? can I Pleace have a nintoe. and can I Pleaces have some mack up? and can I Places have lol/s. and I will put out some cookes for you.
Sincerely,
Paisley
Dear Santa claus,
How are the elvs doing? are you redy for Chresmes? How are you? Budy and Tiny are doing Well. We have red the book a coopl times befor. but can I please have a Bareby, a panting set, a sowing moshing for kids, and a socker boll?
Sincerely,
Melia
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are your elves? I hope you don’t get stuck in the snow. Could you please give me a horse for Christmas? I have been very good this year. I would also like to have a Tablet. I hope you have a nice ride back to the North Pole. Stay Warm!
Sincerely,
Hannah
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you dowing? I am going to leeve you some cokees out for you. I relly like the evangrs that you got me. So this year can you plees get me a hover baord and can you plees get me a nerf gun and a FG tv set? and can you get me a remot cntrl car?
Sincerely,
Landon
Dear Santa claus
How are the elv’s doing? are they done makeing the toy’s yet? How are you doing? wen you come to my house can you please bring my dog a bone and me a book and my dad some boot’s and my mom some thred? Have a good Christmas.
Love, Your friend,
Kylie
Dear Santa,
Hello and how are you? I hope everyone in the nothpole is staying helthy. Here are a few things I whould like for crismas. A harnest for binx the cat, Mario Kart 8 delute, Kinerd hearts tatum, Barbie baby doctor playset. Hope you have a good trip this crismas.
Sincerely yours,
Lily
Dear Santa,
Thank you for our dog tug. Jwe love him. My brother and me hope our elf Willy comes early this year and that he plays a fun trick on us. For christmas I really want a Derie Sutan jersey and Odell Beckham browns jersey. I hope you and the rain deer are safe.
Love,
Parker