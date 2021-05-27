It’s going to be an exciting summer full of fun and educational programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library.
Summer Reading/Learning begins on Tuesday, June 15 with the Tails & Tales Program. This is a virtual program for people of all ages, but it will have live elements to it. Track reading online with the READsquared program or with a written reading log. Read and log on your own schedule, while competing challenges and earning badges. Each badge will earn you a chance in the end-of-season raffle. There will be a grand prize in each age group: pre-school, school age, teen and adult.
Welcome packets for Tails & Tales will be available at the library before the program begins and there will be other projects, materials and challenges to complete as participants move through the 10-week program, ending on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Safari of Sounds will take children on a journey to meet animal friends through stories and music. Youngsters will look for various creatures hidden in songs and in the sounds of instruments, as well as imagine what it would be like to be these critters through movement and dramatic play. Facilitated by Momentum Music Services, this six-week program is for 5-12 year olds at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, June 22-Aug. 3 (no class on July 20 but participants can attend the Many Tails! Animal Adventure program that day). Pre-registration is required as space is limited.
Do you want to do more cooking and baking as a family? Check out the A Cooking Tale — Virtual Summer Cooking and Baking Camp. Chef Rob will present a virtual eight-week summer camp, suitable for people of all ages, families, kids, teens and adults.
Cooking and Baking Camp is held live on Facebook on Mondays at 7 p.m. June 28 through Aug. 16, except the July 5 class is rescheduled to Tuesday, July 6 due to the 4th of July weekend. Recipes and ingredients are posted ahead so viewers can follow along live (or watch later). Dishes will include raspberry and strawberry tiramisu trifle, mozzarella tomato salad, blueberry muffin cookies with a lemon glaze, chicken fajita quesadillas, guacamole, banana cream pie milkshake and more.
Learn about dinosaurs and fossils at the Big Tails! All American Dinosaur Show on Wednesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. Field paleontologist Mike Straka will take participants on a scientific exploration of the world of dinosaurs. The presentation will feature “Mr. Nixon,” an eight-foot triceratops skull discovered by his team in 1996. This program is for kids in grades K-8 and their parents/caregivers.
Save the date for these other programs scheduled for July: Swallowtails, Our Largest Butterflies, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17; Many Tails! An Animal Adventure, featuring live exotic animals, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20; Tails & Tales Children’s Art Classes, offered in partnership with V.I.B.E., 2-4 p.m. for six Thursdays, July 8 through Aug. 12.
All programs are free to participants thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation and with support from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Live programs will be held outside the library if weather permits – contact the library for further details in case of inclement weather. Bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on. For further details and information on registration, stop by the library, email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or call 570-638-2197.