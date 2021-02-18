The Blossburg Memorial Library is now open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 2-4 p.m. on Fridays.
We also still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call for more information and to make an appointment).
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use.
We are open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing.
We ask that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and limit your time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everyone has a chance to come inside.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you.
Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information.
And remember that e-books, audio books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.