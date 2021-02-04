The Blossburg Memorial Library has added more hours to our current limited schedule. We are now open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12-6 p.m. and Fridays 2-4 p.m. We still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call for information and to make an appointment). Please wear a mask and use the new hand sanitizing station as you walk in.
We are open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing. We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. We can’t wait to see you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.