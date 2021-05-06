The Blossburg Memorial Library is open for browsing and computer use on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12-6 p.m. and Fridays, 2-4 p.m. We also still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information and to make an appointment).
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing.
We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
The May Book Club book is now available for you to pick up. We will meet on Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing “The Night Circus,” a novel and #1 national bestseller by Erin Morgenstern. Come borrow the book from us and then join us for the discussion about this magical and dream-like tale. Dark and dazzling, this story will appeal to romantics, history buffs, mystery fans, circus lovers and anybody who loves a good story.
We are currently looking for volunteers to help out at the front desk. Must like working with others and be over 18. Some computer experience is helpful, but not necessary if willing to learn. Contact us to find out more information.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to YOU! We can’t wait to see you! Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books, audio books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.