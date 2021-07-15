It’s not too late to sign up for summer programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Summer Reading’s theme is Tails & Tales and is for all ages – kids, teens, adults. Track your reading online with the READsquared program and complete special missions and projects. The more levels completed, the more chances you have to win a prize. Stop by the library for a welcome packet and weekly craft packets (available for all ages); it ends Tuesday, August. 24.
Our Virtual Baking & Cooking Camp with Chef Rob will be held live on Facebook on Mondays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 16. This is suitable for all ages, with plenty of recipes that kids are sure to enjoy making and eating.
Come meet the Butterfly Guy and learn about Swallowtails, Our Largest Butterflies, on Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. (all ages with a creative activity for kids at the end).
Join us and meet many live exotic animals on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. (all ages but geared toward kids and their families/caregivers). Learn about being a responsible animal owner and about conservation.
There are so many things to do this summer; please join us. All programs are free to participants thanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation and with support from VIBE and the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Live programs will be held outside the library if weather permits; contact us for further details in case of inclement weather. Bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on.
This month’s book club meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing, “No Time to Say Goodbye,” a novel about loss, grief and hope by Kate Hewitt.
For further details on library happenings, stop by the library or contact us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or 570-638-2197.