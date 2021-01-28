The Blossburg Memorial Library is open again on Tuesdays: 1-5 p.m.; Wednesdays: 12-4 p.m.; Thursdays: 1-5 p.m. We offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information and to make an appointment). We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in.
We are open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing.
We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
If you have any old materials that have not been returned please bring them back or drop them in the drop box so they are available for the next person. And if you have old fines, just talk to us and we will work out a plan that works for you. We don’t want to keep you away from the library because of old fines.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.