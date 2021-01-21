The Blossburg Memorial Library is open Tuesdays: 1-5 p.m.; Wednesdays: 12-4 p.m.; Thursdays: 1-5 p.m. We offer Grab & Go services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information and to make an appointment).
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use.
We are open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing prior to the next day. Kids under 13 should be accompanied by a parent and limit your time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance.
If you have any old materials that have not been returned, please bring them back or drop them in the drop box.
If you have old fines, talk to us and we will work out a plan that works for you. We don’t want to keep you away from the library because of old fines.
Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.