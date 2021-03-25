Celebrate National Library Week with the Blossburg Memorial Library. We will be celebrating National Library Week from Tuesday, April 6 through Friday, April 9. This year’s theme is, “Welcome to Your Library,” and we would like to invite and welcome you back to our library.
National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities, as well as promoting library use and support. Stop in to say hi to staff anytime between April 6-9 and receive a free bookmark.
Plus, every time you visit us that week (no limit on number of visits), you will receive a chance to receive a prize in our National Library Week Raffle. Anybody of any age is eligible – kids under age 13 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian but are eligible to be entered into the raffle.
If you bring back an overdue book during that week, you will receive an additional entry into the raffle. If you settle a fine on your account, you will also receive an additional entry into the raffle. There are four age divisions for the raffle: infant to age 5, 6-12, 13-17 and adult. We will be so happy for you to visit us during National Library Week.
Currently, the library is open for browsing and computer use from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Fridays. We also still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information and to make an appointment).
We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use.
Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing. We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
We will begin live Book Club meetings again in March, as long as local conditions permit. Our next meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30 in the library’s Community Room. We will be discussing “The Great Alone,” a novel by bestselling author, Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. We can’t wait to see you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books, audio books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.