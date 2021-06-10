Summer reading/learning begins at the Blossburg Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 15 with the Tails & Tales Program. This is a virtual program for people of all ages, with live elements.
Track reading online with the READsquared program or track it with a written reading log. Read and log on your own schedule, while completing challenges and earning badges. Each badge will earn you a chance in our end-of-season raffle. There will be a grand prize in each age group: pre-school, school age, teen and adult.
Welcome packets for Tails & Tales will be available at the library before the program begins with more to complete through the 10-week program, ending on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Sign children ages 5-12 up now for Safari of Sounds, a journey to meet animal friends through stories and music. Safari meets Tuesdays at 11 a.m. from June 22 through Aug. 3 (no class on July 20 but you can attend the Many Tails! Animal Adventure program that day).
Check out our “A Cooking Tale — Virtual Summer Cooking and Baking Camp.” Chef Rob will present a virtual eight-week summer camp for people of all ages. Cooking and Baking Camp is held live on Facebook on Mondays at 7 p.m. starting on June 28 through Aug. 16 except for the July 4 holiday, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Check out recipes and ingredients posted ahead of time.
Learn about dinosaurs and fossils at our Big Tails! All American Dinosaur Show on Wednesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. Field paleontologist Mike Straka will explore the world of dinosaurs and feature “Mr. Nixon,” an eight-foot triceratops skull. This program is for kids in grades K-8 and their parents/caregivers.
Save the date for these other programs: Tails & Tales Children’s Art Classes on Thursdays, July 8-Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.; Swallowtails, Our Largest Butterflies, Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. (all ages with a creative activity for kids); Many Tails! An Animal Adventure, featuring live exotic animals, on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. (all ages); Tails & Tales Children’s Art Classes, six weeks on Thursdays from 2-4 p.m., from July 8 through Aug. 12.
The Book Club will meet on Tuesday, June 29 at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room to discuss “When We Were Brave,” a novel about World War II by Karla M. Jay.
All programs are free to participantsthanks to a generous grant from the Ward Foundation and with support from VIBE and the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Live programs will be held outside the library if weather permits. Bring folding chairs or blankets. For more information, stop by the library, email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or call 570-638-2197.