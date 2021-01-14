Great news. We will be reopening again with our previous limited hours: Tuesdays 1-5 p.m.; Wednesdays 12-4 p.m.; Thursdays 1-5 p.m.
We will still offer Grab & Go Services for those who can’t come in or can’t wear a mask, Tuesday through Friday (call us for more information). We will be wearing masks and ask that you wear one, too. We have a new hand sanitizing station as you walk in that we ask you to use.
We will be open for browsing and computer use. Computers are available for up to 30 minutes and will be closed down 30 minutes before we close each day for cleaning and sanitizing prior to the next day.
We are still asking that kids under 13 be accompanied by a parent and are limiting time inside the library to 30 minutes at a time to ensure that everybody has a chance to come inside.
If you have any old materials that have not been returned please bring them back or drop them in the drop box so they are available for the next person. And if you have old fines, just talk to us and we will work out a plan that works for you. We don’t want to keep you away from the library because of old fines.
Remember that things are a bit different now but we are still committed to our community and to you. Call the library at 570-638-2197 or email us at blosslibcirculation@gmail.com if you need Grab & Go services or other information. And remember that e-books and other resources are available for free through our website, Blossburgmemoriallibrary.com.