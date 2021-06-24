Meet author Karla M. Jay during Blossburg Memorial Library’s June Book Club, as we discuss her novel about Word War II, “When We Were Brave.” We will meet live on Tuesday, June 29, at 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room and the author will join us for a lively discussion via Facebook. You don’t want to miss this opportunity.
It’s not too late to sign up for summer programs at the Blossburg Memorial Library. Summer Reading’s theme is Tails & Tales and is for all ages: kids, teens, adults. Track your reading online with the READsquared program and complete special missions and projects.
The more levels completed, the more chances you have to win a prize. Stop by the library for a welcome packet (available for all ages). Ends Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Safari of Sounds music program, facilitated by Momentum Music Services runs on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., through Aug. 3 for ages 5-12. Tails, Tales, Books & Brushes Children’s Art Classes will be held on Thursdays from July 8-Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. for ages 6-12.
Our Virtual Cooking Camp with Chef Rob will be held live on Facebook on Mondays at 7 p.m. starting on June 28 through Aug. 16th (July 5th class is moved to Tuesday, July 6, 7 p.m. due to the 4th of July holiday). This is suitable for all ages.
Meet a paleontologist and learn about dinosaurs and fossils at our Big Tails! All American Dinosaur Show on Wednesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m. This program is for kids in grades K-8 and their parents/caregivers.
Learn about swallowtails, our largest butterflies, on Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m. (all ages).
Join us and meet many exotic animals on Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. (all ages but geared toward kids and their families/caregivers). Learn about being a responsible animal owner and about conservation.
All programs are free to participants thanks to a grant from the Ward Foundation and with support from VIBE and the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. Live programs will be held outside the library if weather permits; contact us for further details in case of inclement weather.
Bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on. For further details and information on registration, stop by the library, email blosslibcirculation@gmail.com or call 570-638-2197.